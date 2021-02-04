The Moroccan collective of “Outlaws” launched, Wednesday, February 3, a campaign on social networks for the repeal of article 490 punishing in prison “sex outside marriage”, in support of a young mother single sentenced for a sex video broadcast without her knowledge. This campaign aims to mark the release of Hanaa, a 24-year-old mother of two who was sentenced to one month’s stay and a fine of 500 dirhams (113 euros) by the court of Tetouan (north) for “extramarital sex” (article 490) and “indecent exposure”.

The young woman was arrested in early January after the broadcast of a sexual video, dating back to 2015, where she appeared naked, her head veiled. His partner was not worried, nor was the person who leaked the video to courier groups, according to lawyer Ghizlane Mimouni, a member of the “Outlaw”.

Baraka no more humiliation / imprisonment in the name of this law # STOP490 pic.twitter.com/FjL8sxHSFo – Hayat Benkhadra (@Benkhadrahayat) February 3, 2021

The collective for the defense of individual freedoms called on Moroccan internet users to express themselves on social networks, under the hashtag # STOP490, in favor of “the pure and simple repeal of article 490 of the penal code” and for in “end with the systematic sexism of public institutions and the patriarchal mentality that is rampant in our country “. “We have articles of law that protect victims like Hanaa, but article 490 stands as a barrier,” underlines Me Mimouni.

# STOP490 number # 1 in Morocco trends on Twitter today, thank you everyone, we continue pic.twitter.com/IqvqsynX9i – Moroccan Outlaws (@MoroccanOutlaws) February 3, 2021

The “Outlaw” collective was created in 2019, after the arrest of Hajar Raissouni, a Moroccan journalist sentenced, then pardoned for an illegal abortion that she has always denied, but also for having contravened the section 490 by having sex with her fiancé before marriage. At the time, a manifesto calling for the repeal of “liberticidal laws” punishing him with prison “sex outside marriage” adultery and abortion had been signed by hundreds of people publicly declaring that they themselves had violated these prohibitions “obsolete”.