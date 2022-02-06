Morocco mourns little Rayan. After being trapped for five days in a well 32 meters deep into which he fell last Tuesday, a tragedy that put the country on edge and that united the population with prayers of hope, the rescue team managed to get the five-year-old boy out but lifeless.

The outcome of the operation was anxiously awaited both in the Maghreb kingdom and in the rest of the world, which filled social networks with messages of solidarity. The desolation hit the international community after it became known that Rayan -or Mr. Rayan, as he wanted his family to call him, his uncle said, devastated about him before the cameras- had passed away.

This Sunday morning the autopsy was performed on the minor. The exact causes of death are unknown at this time. According to local media, the child’s parents, who went to Rabat for a royal reception for what happened, are waiting for permission to bury him.

After the tragic news that was released on Saturday night, King Mohamed VI called the parents, Khaled Oram and Wasima Jershish, to offer his condolences. He was not the only one who wanted to offer his support to the family in this heartbreaking circumstance.

Pope Francis praised the tenacity of the workers, who did not stop for a moment in their work for five long days, although “unfortunately they did not succeed. But the photograph of that town, waiting to save a child, is an example. Thank you for that testimony, “said the Pontiff, starting the applause of those present in San Pedro.

“We share your pain”



“I want to tell the family of little Rayan and the Moroccan people that we share their pain,” French President Emmanuel Macron also wrote on Facebook. The governments of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Mauritania showed their support for the family in these difficult times. “Rest in peace, little angel. Thinking of the Moroccan people for their many efforts and tireless solidarity,” former national soccer coach Hervé Renard stressed on Twitter.

After this painful outcome, the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior has ordered the demolition of abandoned wells near population centers. He has also given instructions for a complete census and inventory of these holes, especially in the rural areas of the kingdom, in order to accurately identify the number of unused and unfenced holes.