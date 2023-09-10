The World Health Organization stated that more than 300,000 people were affected by the earthquake, in the Marrakech region and its surroundings. The number of fatalities increased to 2,012, according to what was reported by the Ministry of the Interior of the African country. The search for trapped people continues.

A total of 300,000 people have been affected by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the city of Marrakech and its surroundings hard, according to calculations published by the World Health Organization (WHO) this Saturday, September 9. .

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the number of deaths increased to 2,012 and the number of injured to 2,059, of which 1,404 people are in critical condition due to the earthquake, which took place at 11:11 p.m. the day before, with the epicenter about 72 kilometers southwest of Marrakech.

The city of Marrakech, adored by locals and tourists alike for its medieval buildings, mosques and palaces and whose old quarter is considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the largest city affected by the earthquake and even iconic buildings have been damaged .

During the second night after the catastrophe, many citizens slept outdoors since, especially in some towns, in the High Atlas hills, many of the houses collapsed.

Residents sleep on the street in Moulay Brahim, in Al Haouz province, after a powerful earthquake in Morocco. September 9, 2023. © Nacho Doce / Reuters

Furthermore, among the inhabitants of the area, fear of possible aftershocks persists. In that sense, France 24 spoke during the day with seismologist Jérôme Van Der Woerd, who stated that “strong aftershocks are still possible”, which is why he called for caution on the part of citizens and authorities.

The search for people does not stop

The rescue teams have not stopped their work. The slopes of the mountains have been the most affected areas because many of the houses there, often built with adobe and wood, did not withstand the earthquake.

“Our neighbors are under the rubble and people are working hard to rescue them using available means,” said Montasir Itri, a resident of the Asni area.

Residents flee their home after the earthquake, in the town of Moulay Brahim, on September 9, 2023. © Mosa’ab Elshamy / AP

In the town of Amizmiz, near the epicenter of the earthquake, rescuers found ten bodies.

“When I felt the ground shaking under my feet and the house leaning, I ran to get my children out. But my neighbors couldn’t,” said one neighbor, Mohamed Azaw. “Unfortunately no one was found alive in that family,” he added.

Another highly affected town was Tamsghart, in Ansi, where the road from Marrakech rises towards the High Atlas Mountains. The houses in this settlement were broken in half and the mosques partially collapsed.

The lack of food is evident among the affected populations

In the area, the lack of food is also beginning to become visible, with roads blocked by rocks and kitchens collapsed due to falling roofs. In Amizmiz there was a long line at the only store that remained open.

Abdellatif Ait Bella, a resident of the area, has a serious injury to his head from falling debris. “We have no house to take him to and we have had no food since yesterday,” said his wife, Saida Bodchich.

An earthquake-damaged house belonging to Saida Bodchich and her husband Abdellatif Ait Bella, who was injured in the earthquake, in the village of Tansghart, Asni area, September 9, 2023. © Abdelhak Balhaki / Reuters

The International Red Cross said the country could need help to rebuild for years. “We have months or years of response,” said Hossam Elsharkawi, regional director for the Middle East and North Africa of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

The Royal Court of Morocco reported this Saturday that the country will be in national mourning for three days and the national flags will fly at half-mast in honor of the victims.

With Reuters