NAfter the devastating earthquake in Morocco, King Mohammed VI. visited the disaster areas. In Marrakesh, the head of state visited a hospital with injured people on Tuesday, the MAP news agency reported. The 60-year-old king donated blood for the victims.

According to the latest figures from the Interior Ministry, at least 2,901 people officially died in the quake. According to the information from Tuesday afternoon, 5,530 injuries had been counted by then.

Caring for survivors is difficult. They don’t just have to recover and bury the dead. They also lack food and water, as the Moroccan news site Hespress reports. Soldiers and international helpers are still only slowly making their way to the destroyed and massively affected villages in the Atlas Mountains.

Many survivors of the quake have been accommodated in a tent camp run by the Moroccan Interior Ministry in Asni, south of Marrakech. Most people here have lost everything – including their relatives.

Lives sacrificed for children

Fatima, for example, mourns the loss of her daughter Amira. “She saved her children from the house and then died,” says Fatima. She is sitting on a mattress in a tent with her two small grandsons. She will now look after Amira’s children. “She sacrificed her own life for the lives of her children.”

According to information from the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), around 100,000 children are affected by the disaster. Thousands of houses were destroyed in the country. As a result, many families have become homeless and have to spend the currently cold nights outdoors.

The Moroccan government is under increasing pressure to accept more international aid. So far, the North African country has only accepted aid from four countries. Offers from Germany have not yet been accepted either.

A resident of Asni, writing for a local newspaper, blames the government. “She doesn’t want the houses here to be built earthquake-proof – for fear that they could lose their charm for tourists.” That’s why the region was so badly affected by the disaster.

The Atlas Mountains, with their beautiful landscape and villages built on the red mountain slopes, are a popular travel region. But according to experts, the houses are not built robustly enough to withstand strong vibrations. However, earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa.