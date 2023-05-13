Three people aged between 23 and 40 have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the killing of Italian pensioner Luciano Calzini in Morocco. This was reported by the official Map news agency, citing a security source.

According to the Moroccan press, Calzini – 76 years old – was stabbed on the evening of May 11 in Taghazout, a fishing village located on the Atlantic coast of Morocco not far from Agadir. The alleged killers, who according to the investigators are part of an “organized gang”, allegedly stormed into the victim’s home, wounding him in several places and plundering what they could.

The pensioner would have managed to escape by car, but after being chased, he would have ended his race against a light pole. The Italian was then transported to the hospital, where he died of his serious injuries.