In this regard, the Moroccan Network for the Right to Health and the Right to Life called on government policy makers to make environmental protection and health care a priority in all economic and social programs and plans, stressing that the success of the project to universalize basic compulsory insurance against illness depends on a comprehensive reform of the national health system and the establishment of Higher Council for Health and Social Protection. To lay the foundations for a national charter, evaluation and follow-up.

the bell of danger

In the midst of mitigating the effects and remnants of the Covid-19 pandemic, a major health problem related to the effects of climate change and environmental pollution on human health and the source of an increasing number of diseases, epidemics and fatal disasters such as cancer, diabetes, heart diseases, acute pneumonia syndrome, asthma and hepatitis, is resurfacing.

According to the estimates of the World Health Organization, more than 13 million people die annually as a result of exposure to air pollution and other avoidable environmental causes, and more than 90% of people breathe unhealthy air due to burning fossil fuels of all kinds.

In this context, the head of the Moroccan Network for the Right to Health and the Right to Life, Ali Lotfi, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia, that Morocco has achieved good successes in facing the Corona pandemic and avoiding the loss of many lives, thanks to proactive royal decisions that started with exceptional funding to cover needs and requirements.

Lutfi added, “The phenomenon of the spread and spread of chronic diseases and deadly epidemics resulting from pollution of the environment and air, pollution of the environment and water, and the weakness of the water repair network and the food system has become very worrying, and it is a shared responsibility among all sectors, institutions, civil society, individuals and families.”

Air pollution kills 15 people a day

The head of the network revealed that air pollution causes more than five thousand deaths in Morocco, an average of 15 deaths per day, and costs the country about 11 billion dirhams annually, according to a report by the Greenpeace organization “Greenpeace” on Morocco, which is among the highest countries in terms of The number of deaths in the Middle East and North Africa, due to its dependence on coal to produce electricity, which puts the health of citizens at risk.

The spokesman added, “Cardiovascular diseases are the most important causes of death in Morocco, with a rate of 39.02%, and a rate of 12.23% for deaths due to cancer and its types. Air pollution causes 43% of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and patient deaths in the absence of treatment and is responsible for 29% of cancer cases.” The lung, according to the World Health Organization, causes about 21% of deaths from stroke and 24% of deaths in patients with coronary artery disease.

The Casablanca region is more polluted

In this context, the collective actor highlighted that the residents of the Casablanca-Settat region (the largest region in Morocco), which represents 50% of the industrial activity in Morocco, are more exposed than others to respiratory diseases, as a result of air pollution, as this city includes about 20% of those infected with these diseases. And 52.7% of patients with allergic rhinitis and 16% of patients with asthma, shortness of breath, lung cancer, nasal diseases and allergies, and this is mainly due to the high pollution in the city of Casablanca, which has not yet found a final solution to the waste dumps despite its danger to human and animal health.

As for the level of water pollution, 28% of water sources in Morocco are threatened by pollution, and solid waste, pesticides, chemical fertilizers and chemicals poured into medicines constitute the biggest direct threat to Moroccan groundwater resources and the health of the population.

The World Bank report revealed that Morocco is among the countries with a high rate of water pollution, for various reasons related mainly to the use of agricultural fertilizers and the sewage problem, bacteria factors, chemicals and plastics, and the transformation of water into a toxic substance for humans and the ecosystem.

Environmental protection is a priority

On the other hand, Lutfi believes that government policy makers are obliged today, more than ever before, to make environmental protection a priority integrated and selective within all economic and social programs and plans, and to build a just and equitable health system and a sound environment, improve indicators and influence social determinants of health, given that the success of the project to generalize basic compulsory insurance for The disease depends on a comprehensive reform of the national health system and the achievement of universal health coverage, through which all individuals, families and society receive the health services they need without experiencing financial hardship as a result.

It is noteworthy that the Moroccan Network for Defending the Right to Health had previously raised the alarm regarding a number of factors affecting the health of the Moroccan citizen, represented in the social determinants of health, including the pollution of the environment, diet, and drinking water. Because of the factors of poverty, fragility, unemployment, illiteracy, the absence of social justice and an inequitable distribution of income and wealth. Too many people live in poverty, disease, instability, inadequate housing, malnutrition, lack of safe water, and weak social protection and universal health coverage.

The report of the Moroccan Association for the Defense of the Right to Health and the Right to Life, a copy of which was obtained by “Sky News Arabia”, confirms that the financing of the health sector in Morocco is very modest and does not amount to waiting and the requirements of variables and demographic, epidemiological and social factors, as the austerity budget remained no more than 6% of the budget The state’s public contributions are still based mainly on the contributions of families, and a large part of the total health expenditures at 54% comes from the pockets of individuals and families.

The same report calls for mobilizing financial resources for spending on the preventive and hospital health sector, providing adequate funding for prevention and risk-management programs, financing public hospitals, and creating sufficient jobs for professionals in the health sector, as required by the plan for universal health coverage and the use of modern medical and biomedical technology and digitization, which will lead to saving millions of people. lives, and reduce the risk of disease, which is the humanitarian mission of the health sector.