Activists called on the Ministry of Education to officially announce an exceptional period of suspension for studies, which would allow teachers and students to follow the matches of the “Atlas Lions” team.

Educational unions demanded a change in the date of the teacher recruitment competition scheduled for Sunday, November 27, which coincides with the second World Cup match for the Moroccan national team.

Morocco will launch its first match in the first round of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, against Croatia, the world runner-up, on Wednesday, November 23 at 11 am local time.

Disrupt the study

Those calling for suspending studies during the matches of the first Moroccan national team called for not deducting that suspension from the salaries of teachers and employees.

Noureddine Al-Akouri, head of the National Federation of Associations of Fathers and Mothers of Students in Morocco, believes in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that the Ministry of Education should intervene in order to stop studies during the matches of the Moroccan national team in the World Cup, in order to enable students to watch their country’s team in the World Cup. .

Al-Akouri expects that “classrooms will record absences among students and teachers alike, or disturbance may result from the insistence of some to follow the matches through mobile phones inside the classrooms, unless the ministry interacts with some flexibility with the request to suspend studies.”

The speaker suggests postponing the suspended classes to allow education staff and students of educational institutions to follow their country’s national team in the World Cup and then replace them later, referring in particular to Morocco’s match against Croatia on Wednesday at 11 am, and Morocco’s match against Canada on Thursday at 4 pm.

Education competition postponed

The announcement of the date of a competition to recruit a new group of professors, in conjunction with the upcoming second match of the Atlas Lions in the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, November 27, has aroused great resentment.

Al-Sadiq Al-Raghawi, Secretary General of the National Syndicate of Education, confirmed that a petition had been submitted to the Minister of Education to change the date of conducting competitions for the recruitment of regular frameworks for regional academies, a number of teachers and employees.

Al-Raghawi stated in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that the programming of the teacher recruitment competition next Sunday did not take into account a number of data. Among them, this coincided with the important match that the national team will play against the Belgium national team, in addition to coinciding with the weekly holiday for men and women of education.

The trade union official adds that postponing the recruitment match to a later date will allow education staff to follow the national team’s meetings and interact with the lions’ participation in this most important sporting competition in the world.

Al-Raghiwi believes that “the matter is related to an objective and legitimate demand, and that the Ministry’s failure to respond and interact with it will only contribute to disturbing the normal and good course of the recruitment match.”

Support the masses

The football-loving Moroccan fans are preparing to encourage and support their country’s national team, which is participating for the second time in a row, and the sixth in its history, in the World Cup finals.

Moroccan fans are optimistic about the “Atlas Lions” team achieving satisfactory results and repeating the historic achievement when it reached the first Arab and African team in the second round in the 1986 World Cup.

Royal Air Maroc has allocated tickets at preferential prices that do not exceed 5,000 dirhams (about 463 dollars) round trip, to transport the Moroccan fans supporting the national team in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The Moroccan ambassador to Qatar, Mohamed Sitri, revealed in a press statement that Morocco is among the top ten countries in terms of purchasing tickets for World Cup matches, as well as in terms of hotel reservations.