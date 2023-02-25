A statement issued by the Moroccan government presidency revealed that the FATF’s decision comes after evaluating the course of the national system’s compatibility with international standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

The statement indicated that “the decision of the Financial Action Task Force comes after the positive conclusions included by the group’s experts in their report during the field visit that they carried out between January 16 and 18, 2023.”

In February 2021, the International Financial Action Task Force included Morocco on the gray list of countries that partially respond to international standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

Responding to international standards

Since its inclusion in the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force, Morocco has taken a set of legislative reforms by approving amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law in order to be in line with international laws and legislation.

The Moroccan government has confirmed that the removal of the country from the gray list is the culmination of the efforts and proactive measures taken by the Kingdom, which included a number of legislative and regulatory measures, as well as awareness and control measures.

Abdelaziz Nouaidi, Secretary General of the Moroccan Association for Combating Bribery “Transparency Morocco”, appreciates the decision to remove Morocco from the gray list, stressing that it comes after the positive evaluation of the International Financial Action Task Force of the reforms undertaken by the Kingdom with regard to the issue of money laundering and terrorist financing.

Al-Nuwaidi added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that this step is a confirmation of Morocco’s response to the recommendations of the international group, in addition to the convergence of legislation and laws in the Kingdom with their counterparts adopted in developed countries.

Al-Nouaidi indicates that Morocco has also tightened monitoring and taken proactive measures to detect operations related to money laundering and terrorist financing, while educating and guiding the owners of some professions targeted by these financial crimes, such as real estate agencies, lawyers and banking institutions.

What will Morocco benefit?

A number of observers affirm that removing Morocco from the gray list of the International Financial Action Task Force is an important measure to strengthen the Kingdom’s position with international financial institutions, and help obtain financing for projects and investments while improving the business climate.

The Moroccan government considered that “Morocco’s exit from the gray list will positively affect the sovereign ratings and the ratings of local banks. It will also enhance the Kingdom’s image and negotiating position in front of international financial institutions, and the confidence of foreign investors in the national economy.”

Economist Driss El-Fena considers that among the positive aspects of the FATF’s decision is the contribution to facilitating the process of Morocco benefiting from international bank loans on preferential terms.

He added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that Morocco’s exit from the gray list is expected to have a positive impact regarding the Kingdom’s eligibility in its quest to obtain a new liquidity and protection line from the International Monetary Fund.

The spokesman considers that it is too early to clearly assess the impact of the decision on the national economy, pending the conditions under which Morocco will obtain the IMF loan, in addition to the impact of this on the improvement of its ranking in the reports of international credit rating agencies.