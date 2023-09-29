On Tuesday, the Moroccan King directed the government to reconsider the Family Code, after years of demands from women’s associations to introduce reforms to it.

Following this, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch hastened to hold a meeting, on Wednesday, at the Prime Minister’s Office, devoted to analyzing the contents of the royal message.

It is assumed that the amendment work will be led collectively and jointly by the Ministry of Justice, the Supreme Council of the Judicial Authority, and the Presidency of the Public Prosecution.

The King’s directives to reform the Family Code

The Moroccan King gave a set of directives, in order to reform the Family Code, and outlined the work methodology that must be adhered to, including, according to what was stated in the Royal Court statement:

• The need to adapt the Family Code to the development of Moroccan society and the needs of sustainable development.

• Commitment to the objectives of Islamic law and the peculiarities of Moroccan society in developing the family code.

• Relying on the virtues of moderation, open diligence, consultation and dialogue in this context.

• Emphasizing that the desired improvement must focus on correcting imbalances and amending requirements that have become inappropriate due to the development of society and laws.

• Preserving basic references and principles such as justice, equality, solidarity and harmony derived from Islam and international agreements.

• The necessity of using constructive diligence to ensure compatibility between the Islamic authority and global human rights developments.

Imbalances at the level of practice

Commenting on the issue, Fatima Al-Tamani, the parliamentary representative for the Federation of the Left, said: “We have been waiting for these reforms for many years, and we are struggling to obtain a comprehensive change to the Family Code, which dates back to the year 2004.”

Al-Tamani added, in an interview with the Sky News Arabia website, that the motivation for this is that “the current code showed several imbalances at the level of practice, especially after the 2011 constitution, and all the updates it brought, which would have required changing the family code from that time.” “Because it is consistent with the spirit of the constitution, which calls for equality and anti-discrimination.”

Al-Tamani stated that there are several points that must be focused on, such as the marriage of minors, divorce, division of property between spouses, and inheritance.

Weaknesses in the laws

Abdul Ilah Al-Khudari, head of the Moroccan Center for Human Rights, said: “Anyone who follows the issues of judicial disputes related to the Moroccan family and the rights of women, children, and men, realizes that there are multidimensional obstacles, whether at the level of the Code as a legal framework of reference, or at the level of its application on the ground. The matter is not limited to “The Code is not only limited to the legal vacuums that the Code suffers from, but also to the discrepancies that amount to contradictions in the treatment of cases between one court and another.”

Al-Khudari explained in a statement to Sky News Arabia, “If we talk about the legal loopholes, the most important of them relate to a number of aspects, such as divorce and custody procedures, Article 49 related to the management of joint materials, and the issue of proving paternity.”

As for the problems that obstruct the procedure for dealing with family disputes before the judiciary, Al-Khudari says: “The matter extends throughout the procedure, unfortunately, starting with defense, passing through judicial expertise and reporting, the Public Prosecution and the judiciary, and ending with implementation, all of which are full of weak links that would cause Wasting the rights of one of the parties to the case.”

Al-Khudari pointed out that “jurists are waiting for a fundamental and comprehensive amendment to the Code,” pointing out that “the current royal initiative serves the same goal,” expressing his hope that the new Family Code, which is scheduled to be prepared after six months as stated in the royal communiqué, will contribute to strengthening the law. Equality and protection of the rights of women and children.

The royal message left widespread satisfaction among human rights activists of various orientations, as they welcomed the step and saw it as an important impetus for accelerating the process and implementing the necessary and required reforms.