Morocco announced on Sunday evening that it had responded to four offers of assistance made by Britain, Spain, Qatar and the UAE, to confront the repercussions of the earthquake.

The Ministry of the Interior stated in a statement that “the Moroccan authorities responded, at this particular stage, to the offers of support made by the brotherly and friendly countries, namely the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and Spain.”.

The statement stated that “these teams entered into field contacts on Sunday with their Moroccan counterparts” with the aim of coordinating their efforts.

Spain said it had sent 86 rescue workers to Morocco with dogs specialized in searching for victims, while a Qatari humanitarian flight took off on Sunday evening from Al Udeid Air Base on the outskirts of Doha, according to an Agence France-Presse journalist..

The Moroccan Ministry of Interior’s statement indicated the possibility of “resorting to offers of support from other friendly countries” if necessary, stressing that the Kingdom welcomes “all solidarity initiatives from various regions of the world.”“.

Several countries, including France, the United States, and Israel, announced their readiness to provide assistance to Morocco and expressed their solidarity with it after the most violent earthquake that the Kingdom witnessed, which resulted in 2,122 deaths and 2,421 injuries, according to the latest death toll published by the Ministry of the Interior on Sunday..

While awaiting the spread of foreign rescue teams on the ground, the Moroccan authorities began erecting tents in the High Atlas, where entire villages were destroyed by the earthquake..

Paramedics, volunteers, and members of the armed forces are working to find survivors and retrieve bodies from under the rubble, especially in the villages of Al Haouz province, the epicenter of the earthquake, south of the tourist city of Marrakesh in the center of the kingdom.