Morocco is extending the state of emergency related to the Coronavirus

Today, Thursday, Morocco extended again the state of health emergency that has been in force for a year in the country for a month, with the aim of combating the outbreak of the new Corona virus.

A government statement stated, “extending the validity period of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory until May 10, 2021, as part of the efforts made to combat the outbreak of the new Corona epidemic.”

Yesterday, Wednesday, the authorities announced the tightening of the night curfew, in effect since December, during the month of Ramadan.

This decision will lead to the suspension of collective evening prayers in mosques, and it is prohibited for families to leave after Iftar.

Morocco has been in a state of health emergency since mid-March 2020, and the curfew has been imposed since last December, but the authorities recently strengthened preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus and its mutated versions. Dozens of cases of the mutated British strain have been detected in seven regions in the Kingdom, according to the Ministry of Health.

The borders had been closed, while flights with thirty countries were suspended in recent weeks, after resuming them, based on exceptions.

Morocco has officially recorded 499,688 injuries, including 8,867 deaths, while more than four million people have received the vaccine since the national vaccination campaign was launched at the end of last January, according to the latest toll issued yesterday, Wednesday.