The Moroccan team, led by its national coach Walid Regraki, broke all the records set by Arabs and Africans during the 92 years of the World Cup tournaments since its inception in 1930, to make the dream of lions grow and reach beyond imagination.

Dream of winning the title

Morocco coach Walid Regragui said after the end of the first round matches, when his team took the lead at the expense of prestigious teams such as Belgium and Croatia: “Why not win the World Cup?”

Before the start of the World Cup, Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o, president of the Football Association in his country, made a statement that brought him ridicule, when he said that Morocco and Cameroon would play the final and the Cameroonian Lions would be crowned with the title.

Cameroon was eliminated from the tournament in the first round, but after Brazil, the first candidate for the title, gave an unforgettable scar by defeating the “Selecao” with a clean goal, and exiting with a head held high.

Morocco is fulfilling half of Eto’o’s “prophecy” so far of reaching the Golden Square, but the ambition has greatly increased due to the confidence that Regragui’s men gained during the course of the tournament, and some are calling for the Golden Cup.

Regragui had never played in the World Cup before when he was a player, but now he is not content with merely participating in the tournament, to unleash his dreams towards achieving the Gold Cup, a dream that no Arab or African coach had ever dared to talk about.

The Lions coach said about his team’s journey in the tournament: “It is not about miracles, but about the hard work that we have gone through during our journey so far. The World Cup is wonderful for the players. I was hoping to participate in the tournament as a player, but fate gave me the opportunity to return as a coach to become the happiest person on the face of the earth.” Earth, and now we can dream of winning the World Cup.”

The players of the Moroccan national team invaded the international press regarding transfer rumors, and everyone is now talking about the performances of the great clubs in the world, Yassine Bounou, Sofiane Amrabat, Sofiane Boufal, Slim Amlah, Romain Saïss and other players, which makes the men of Regragui fully confident that they are no less than the other teams that own Players are active in the world’s elite clubs, and the dream of the cup is legitimate for them, as well as for their colleagues in the national teams of France, Argentina and Croatia.

treasure in flight