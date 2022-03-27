An investment of 180 million dollars with the aim of increase its production capacity of vehicles to 1 million units a year from the current 700,000: Morocco decides to accelerate the construction of cars, especially electric ones, given that the government has signed an agreement with five cable suppliers to meet the growing demand of manufacturers of battery-powered vehicles. Definitely positive news for Renault and Stellantiswho manage some production plants in the African country.

According to Autonews, the details of the agreement foresee that the Japanese company Yazaki will set up a new plant dedicated to the production of harnesses worth $ 38 million in Tangier and will expand its existing factories in Kenitra and Tangier for a total of $ 40 million, while compatriot Sumitomo will expand its electrical wiring site in Casablanca with an investment of $ 15 million. In addition, the US supplier Lear will build a plant that will manufacture the same components in Meknes, for a total of 20.6 million dollars, and a new terminal and connector plant in Tangier for 28 million dollars, while the German Stahlschmidt will inaugurate a site for the production of cables and locking systems in Tangier for 11 million dollars. Final comment on TE Connectivitywhich will set up a $ 20.8 million connector molding and assembly plant in Tangier.