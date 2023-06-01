The Government delegate in Ceuta, Rafael García Rodríguez (left), speaks by phone, on May 25, at the Tarajal border, between Ceuta and Morocco. Antonio Sempere (Europa Press)

Morocco insists on questioning the Vice President of the European Commission responsible for immigration, Margaritis Schinas, for defending that Ceuta and Melilla are Spanish and European Union borders. The spokesman for the Government of Rabat, Mustafa Baitas, assured this Thursday after the meeting of the Council of Ministers that the diplomatic complaint presented by his country on May 17, in which Schinas’s position was criticized, was a “necessary clarification to the slippage that occurred” for his successive statements during the last two years about the Spanishness of both North African autonomous cities.

Baitas implied that Morocco’s position on Ceuta and Melilla is “inevitable” despite the good understanding that exists with Spain, according to the Moroccan digital portal Hespress. As reported by the Efe agency, the spokesman made the statement about Schinas’ “skid” when asked about the note verbale sent to the Rabat Embassy in Madrid by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was reported on Wednesday. In this diplomatic document, the language used by Morocco to refer to the two places of sovereignty in North Africa as “Moroccan” was “categorically” rejected, according to government sources, who stressed that “the Spanish borders, including Ceuta and Melilla, are internationally recognized”.

The new diplomatic friction between Madrid and Rabat occurs after the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs upheld the Moroccan nature of Ceuta and Melilla in the document sent to the European Commission to question the vice president responsible for Immigration. The annex to the note verbale sent to the EU Delegation (Embassy) in Rabat compiled a dozen statements by Schinas described as “hostile” about Morocco and, verbatim, “the Moroccan cities of Ceuta and Melilla”. The request for more information addressed this Thursday by EL PAÍS to the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not receive a response.

He Moroccan government spokesman has refrained from responding directly to the diplomatic complaint presented by Spain and has assured, in return, that the bilateral relations between the two countries are based on “trust, joint coordination and mutual respect”, according to a statement quoted by Efe. “I affirm once again that Morocco is proud and maintains an important cooperation with neighboring Spain, based on trust and joint involvement to face the different challenges, whether economic or social”, Baitar specified when referring to the “new stage ” of the ties between both countries.

Morocco seems to continue without formally abiding by the commitment acquired with Spain to “avoid everything that offends the other party, especially in what affects the respective spheres of sovereignty”, as announced on February 2 in Rabat by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, alluding to Western Sahara, on the one hand, and Ceuta and Melilla, on the other. Clouded by the delay in the opening of commercial customs at the common land borders, the High Level Meeting, in which the governments of Madrid and Rabat formalized their reunion three months ago in the Moroccan capital, emphasized the key issue of sovereignty. Until now, the statements claiming the Moroccan identity of Ceuta and Melilla had been made by politicians located outside the Government, such as the president of the Senate, and had been unauthorized by the Executive.

From Brussels, the European Commission has shown its support for Schinas on Thursday. The EU Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Nabila Massrali, has defended the importance of protecting Europe’s external borders as part of a global approach, according to Europa Press. “This is the meaning of the statements by Vice President Schinas regarding the Spanish cities of Ceuta and Melilla,” the spokesperson pointed out.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

In the European Union, it has attracted attention, with a mixture of “surprise and discomfort”, that Morocco has presented the verbal note in the EU Delegation in Rabat against Schinas two years after it ruled for the first time on the Spanishness of Ceuta and melilla. It happened shortly after more than 10,000 people broke into Spain through the Ceuta border of Tarajal, amid the passivity of the Moroccan authorities.