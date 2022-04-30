The agreement includes raising the minimum wage by 10 percent over two years in the sectors of industry, trade and services. The minimum wage before the announced increase is 2,638 dirhams, net of taxes (250 euros), but it does not include the agricultural sector, according to a statement by the Presidency of the Government.

Under the agreement, the minimum wage in the public sector will be 3,500 dirhams net of tax (about 330 euros), compared to 3,362 dirhams currently (about 320 euros).

The minimum wage was previously raised by 10 percent for two years in 2019. The government has announced that it also wants to bring agricultural wages closer to those of other private sectors.

The government and the Federation of Employers also committed to increasing the family allowances for the fourth, fifth and sixth children in the salaries of public and private sector employees.

The agreement was concluded with the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises and the three most representative unions, the Moroccan Confederation of Labor, the General Federation of Moroccan Workers, and the Democratic Confederation of Labor. The National Confederation of Labor in Morocco did not sign the agreement.

The agreement comes in light of a rise in food and fuel prices, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

The crisis has also been exacerbated by the drought that hits hard Morocco, which depends on agriculture, which provides about 14 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

In the face of the crisis, the state allocated several aid packages that included, in particular, the agricultural sector (worth about one billion euros) and road transport workers (200 million euros).

In 2022, the Kingdom is expected to record high inflation (+4.7 percent) and weak growth (+0.7 percent), according to the Moroccan Central Bank’s forecasts.

Consumer prices (+3.3% for January and February 2022 over one year) will continue to rise to “levels above the average of the last decade,” according to the Moroccan High Commission for Planning.