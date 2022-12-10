Qatar 2022 World Cup, Morocco: Portugal also eliminated, North Africans in the semifinals

After Spain comes Portugal. Another feat for Morocco at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The North Africans this afternoon, 10 December 2022, beat the team of Santos and Cristiano Ronaldo (who started on the bench) 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the World Cup and conquered a historic semi-final. Indeed, no African team in the history of the World Cup had achieved this milestone before. The match was decided by En-Nesyri’s goal who, at the end of the first half, broke the deadlock with his head after Diogo Costa’s empty exit.

In the first half, a beautiful match with many chances for both teams and the goal in the 42nd minute by En-Nesyri. In the second half the entry of Cristiano Ronaldo, Cancelo and Leao who kick off the Portuguese assault which however constantly breaks against the Moroccan 5-4-1 (5-4-0 after the red light in Cheddira in the 93rd minute). In the end, therefore, it was the North Africans who celebrated: mad joy in the stands, on the pitch, in Morocco and around the world (including Europe and Italy) where many will now take to the streets. Yet another global joy for this people scattered throughout the world.

But that’s not all. Now Morocco, unquestionably the revelation of the 2022 world cup, will face the winner of France-England (kick-off scheduled tonight – 10 December 2022 – at 8 pm) with the dream of dreams in mind: pass again once the turn to play the World Cup final.

