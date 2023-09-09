The charm of the medina of Marrakesh, with its intertwined alleys and ocher buildings that bear witness to how life must have once been in the imperial city, became a dangerous trap when the earthquake on Friday night shook walls and ceilings, restaurants scented with spices, craft shops with rugs hanging in their interior patios, riads with high plinths of polychrome tiles. More than a thousand people have already died and hundreds are seriously injured. We see the bewildered tourists, discovering once again an apparently chaotic and disorganized Moroccan society that, if it remains as I knew it, also has the strange ability to come together in tragic moments like this for mutual help. Perhaps because the family, the group, the neighborhood and the town continue to be the most solid support structures, much more reliable than the mahzen. Or because we are talking about a country with a minimal state structure in which many citizens do not have access to healthcare because they cannot afford it. For this reason, if a natural disaster is always a human disaster, in cases where it devastates sites that already suffer from structural deficits, the feeling of helplessness and helplessness is even more overwhelming.

It is not difficult for me to imagine ladies of a certain age holding their heads with both hands while they invoke Mulley Abdel Kadel Al-Jilali, a saint whom our elders remember in moments of misfortune and desolation. Although I am far away, I can see the pious clicking their tongues as they hiss out prayers asking the Almighty to have mercy on us. It is not unusual that in the face of disaster the fatalistic sense of life increases and people wonder why so much misfortune, why so much destruction. There will be no shortage of fundamentalists who will take the opportunity to remind those who strayed from the straight path of true Islam that this is nothing more than a warning of what awaits us after the Last Judgment.

Almost live we have seen the terrible consequences of the earthquake in the famous city. Out of focus are the villages with isolated houses or small nuclei of rudimentary buildings without foundations, many of them built with adobe by the families themselves. The deficit in land communications will make it more difficult to provide relief to the rural population who, once again, will feel that they depend on themselves and no one else to overcome the disaster.

Imzuren, in 2004, resonates in my memory. I would like everything to have changed in this Morocco that economists say is going better than ever, but, no matter how strong my desire, I cannot help but take into account those who recently returned from my country of birth and repeat the usual summary about his state: “Morocco is Morocco, it does not change.” I hope they are wrong and this time, unlike what happened in the Al Hoceima earthquake, the aid from international solidarity and from Moroccans abroad will find safe ways to reach those affected and not get lost along the way.