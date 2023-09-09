Morocco was hit by a magnitude 6.8 earthquake just after 11 p.m. on Friday evening. This is reported by the Reuters news agency based on measurements from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The epicenter was in the Atlas Mountains, between Marrakesh and Agadir. According to the measurements, the quake occurred at a depth of 27 kilometers and the shocks were felt in a large part of the North African country.

There are currently no reports of damage or casualties. On the social media platform Xformerly Twitter, shows wake-up videos showing buildings in ruins and people gathered outside in the street.