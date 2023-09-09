The quake struck just after 11 p.m. at a depth of 11.5 miles. The epicenter was in the Atlas Mountains, about 70 km southwest of the city of Marrakesh. According to the USGS, another shock followed about twenty minutes later, with a magnitude of 4.1. The epicenter was further south, about 50 kilometers northeast of the town of Taroudant.

No information has yet been released about possible victims. We appeared on social media videos about damage to homes and people running into the street in panic.

The quake was felt in the capital Rabat and Casablanca, where an employee of AD news told that he was shaking in his bed. A few people ran into the street, especially mothers with babies who no longer dared to enter.

Several residents of Marrakesh report that water, light and internet have gone out, a journalist from the French news channel 'La Chaîne Info' reports on social media platform X.

