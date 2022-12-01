With a first half of great level and a second of endurance, the ‘Atlas Lions’ defeated the North American team 2-1 and entered the top 16 as winners of Group F. With 7 points, the North African team is already fulfilling its best performance in a World Cup. For those of John Herdman it was a farewell without adding units.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

Morocco does not want to wake up from its dream. Although this December 1 showed two very different faces, it was enough for them with a good first half to defeat Canada 2-1 and advance to the round of 16 at the top of Group F, one of the most disputed in the World Cup, which they shared with Croatia (second) and Belgium (eliminated).

The performance, no matter what happens in the next instance, is already historic: he returns to play a direct elimination phase of a World Cup after 36 years; He achieved in this World Cup the same number of victories (2) as in his five previous participations; he is the first African team to win a group in the tournament since Nigeria in 1998; and the list goes on.

The award at Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium went to him for his performance in the first half. A mistake by Milan Borjan at the beginning of the game made it easier for Hakim Ziyech to score and the way for Morocco, which in the initial 45 minutes could have taken a bigger score. Conformist, in the complement he sought to take care of the result and was close to being disappointed.

For Canada, the final push made up for a performance that fell short of expectations. His only goal in the tournament was scored by Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd, in his own goal.

With a generation still young, the goal of the ‘canucks’ will be 2026, a World Cup that will be hosted by the United States and Mexico.

Ziyech and En-Nesyri lead Morocco

To open the quick score, Morocco had an unexpected accomplice: at minute 4, Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan left the area and delivered a bad pass. The ball fell at the feet of Hakim Ziyech who, first-rate and with a subtle and high definition, made it 1-0.

The advantage calmed the ‘Atlas Lions’ and confused Canada. He only reacted after a quarter of an hour, with a cross from Cyle Larin for Tajon Buchanan, who couldn’t connect fully.

But after 23 minutes, the North African team widened the gap. Achraf Hakimi sent a perfect pass into space for Youssef En-Nesyri, who prevailed through power through the central defenders and scored a dry shot to make it 2-0.

From then on, Morocco controlled the actions, but it only got complicated when, on 40′, Sam Adekugbe sent a cross from the left and Nayef Aguerd converted into his own goal.

Once again Aguerd, this time unintentionally, made his team’s task difficult before the end of the first half: En-Nesyri scored from a volley but the defender was in an advanced position and was in the path of the ball.

In the second half, far from showing the ambition of the initial stage, Walid Regragui’s men slowed down and dedicated themselves to defending their advantage. A play that was very close to going wrong when at minute 70, Atiba Hutchinson hit a header that he hit the crossbar, pounced on the line and went out. On the rebound Alistair Johnston also sent a header over the crossbar.

The last minutes were diluted between Canada’s unsuccessful search and the successful defense of Morocco, which erupted in jubilation when the Brazilian Raphael Claus whistled the end and put an end to the 36-year Moroccan wait to return to the round of 16 of a Cup of the world.

Ziyech, Hakimi and En-Nesyri, record men in Morocco

In addition to the collective achievement, several Moroccan players can score some outstanding individual records.

With his goal against Canada, Youssef En-Nesyri became the first Moroccan to score goals in two different World Cups. The attacker had scored in the 2-2 with Spain in Russia 2018.

For his part, Ziyech – who returned to the national team months before the World Cup after the dismissal of Vahid Halilhodzic, who had banned him from the team – accumulates a not inconsiderable figure of 20 games without losing playing for Morocco.

In addition, he and Achraf Hakimi reached 6 matches played in World Cups, equaling Mustapha Hadji’s record. In the round of 16, if there are no problems, they will exceed that mark.