72 hours after the devastating earthquake in Morocco with at least 2,900 deaths, the hope of finding survivors in the rubble is dwindling: Supported by international rescue teams, emergency services and volunteers continued their feverish search in the difficult-to-access area on Tuesday. According to AFP correspondents, Spanish rescue workers were deployed in the two earthquake-hit towns of Talat Njakub and Amizmiz, south of Marrakesh.

In addition, the helpers’ efforts focused on providing emergency accommodation for hundreds of families who lost their homes in the earthquake. Helicopters flew back and forth to deliver food to survivors in mountain villages near the epicenter, AFP journalists noted.

“The big difficulty lies in the remote and difficult to access areas like here, but the injured are being flown in by helicopter,” said the head of the Spanish rescue team, Annika Coll.

After a crisis meeting on Monday, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch promised compensation to people in the earthquake areas. A “clear offer” will be “announced shortly,” he said. According to him, solutions are currently being sought.

The earthquake shook the North African country on Saturday night. The US earthquake monitoring station USGS gave the magnitude as 6.8, Moroccan experts as 7.0. The epicenter was around 70 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh in Al-Haouz province. Villages in the surrounding mountains were razed to the ground.

According to official information, the death toll has now risen to at least 2,862 people. As the Moroccan Interior Ministry announced on Monday evening, at least 2,562 other people were injured in the worst earthquake ever recorded in Morocco. On Sunday evening, Morocco announced that it had accepted offers of aid from four countries: Spain, Great Britain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.