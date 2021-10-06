Despite the Bissau-Guinean protests, FIFA has decided to maintain the match between Morocco and Djurtus on Wednesday (9 p.m.) in Rabat in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Morocco – Guinea-Bissau will play well this Wednesday evening in Rabat. The players of both teams are expected at 9 p.m. for the kick-off of this match of the third day of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. And this despite the protests of the Federation of Guinea-Bissau Football (FFGB), which had requested the postponement of this meeting via a letter, accompanied by a detailed medical report. In it, it was mentioned that “all” the players had suffered from diarrhea and vomiting, that 7 of them had been taken to hospital for administration of “serums”, and that a total of 11 had been taken to hospital. were there for emergency care.

Guinea-Bissau upwind

While other sources, Moroccan, cited by the site The 360, indicated that the Djurtus had refused a stool sample and had reported feeling better, the postponement request was rejected, to the chagrin of the FFGB. “The match commissioner, after meeting the Bissau-Guinean delegation, decided that it would be played, despite all the existing evidence on the food poisoning which shook the players and the technical team, deplores the Bissau governing body -Guinean in an official statement. We regret this situation, but we will remain strong! In the name of fair play and sporting equity, the truth must be established and the culprit responsible for this situation designated. “It’s time for the match, if however Guinea-Bissau does not carry out the threat of withdrawal formulated earlier in the day by the president of his Federation.

At the end of the afternoon, Sudan and Guinea parted in a draw (1-1) in this group I. At the first goal of Mohamed Bayo with the national Syli (56th), on a corner of Aguibou Camara, the Jédiane Falcons replied by Bakhit, served by Al-Hilal’s playing master, Abdulrahman (72nd). A score of parity that does not suit either of the two teams.