



02:48 Morocco: five months after the earthquake, entire towns are still under rubble © AFP

Five months have passed since the September earthquake destroyed numerous villages in the Moroccan High Atlas. In Douzrou, only the minaret remains intact, but the rest of the town is completely in ruins and many families have not yet received any help from the Government. Residents live in tents a few hundred meters from the village and have signed a petition asking the government for more help to rebuild Douzrou.