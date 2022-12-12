The two offensive comments were denounced by the mayor of Rimini, Jamil Sadegholvaad, and the person concerned has apologized

Image problems for the party led by Matteo Salvini are almost the order of the day, between the continuous decline in consensus and the flight of parliamentarians who have decided to dust off that link with Northern Italy that has always distinguished the League. Added to this are the headaches that come from party members, such as the scandal that has exploded in recent days due to the statements made on Facebook by Marco Fiorileader of the League in the City Council in Santarcangelo di Romagna, in the province of Rimini.

The politician, ready to show off on Facebook a photo with the leader Salvini, did not think twice before defining "howler monkeys" the Morocco fans who are celebrating the successes of the Moroccan national team in every part of Italy these days, having managed to conquer the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time in its history.

Fiori has decided to entrust his own to Facebook words full of contempt towards the Moroccan fans, reiterating his thought, in black and white, on two different occasions. On 7 December, after Morocco’s triumph over Spain, Fiori picked up his Android smartphone and commented as follows: “I hope Morocco will be eliminated from the World Cup so we will finally stop seeing howler monkeys on the street”.

Three days later, following Morocco's victory against Portugal, Fiori reiterated his thoughts: "Warning. Gatherings of howler monkeys expected again tonight." It was useless to remove the two offending posts, the Internet does not forgive and the mayor of Rimini took care of highlighting those racist comments Jamil Sadegholvaad, who shared the screenshots and put the Northern League before the evidence of the facts: "The two attached screenshots bear the signature of the councilor of the Santarcangelo League, Marco Fiori, on his FB profile. Howler monkeys… I don't know if to one person, any person capable of writing things like these should be directed more indignation or human pity. And the doubt becomes enormous if, in this case, this person represents the fourth Italian party in the Santarcangelo City Council".

Marco Fiori’s defense — The controversy escalated in a few minutes and the person concerned tried to justify himself by claiming that “howler monkey is not an offense in itself”, given that according to the Northern League politician “it is commonly used to define screaming people who make a mess”.

Faced with the growing indignation, Fiori also sketched an apology, reiterating however that he did not understand why someone felt offended: “I certainly apologize if someone felt offended but the sentence itself does not offend or affect any sensitive sphere” .

from excuses to conspiracy — Then, however, he tried to bring up the conspiracy: "I reiterate the sincere apologies, while highlighting that once again a certain unidirectional instrumentality emerges from those who stick to perhaps stupid but completely harmless phrases in order to make a political case". Silence, however, from the leader of the League Matteo Salvini, always ready to comment on any topic related to current events on his social channels.