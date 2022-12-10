Morocco fans celebrating in Milan: a man stabbed in Corso Buenos Aires

A 30-year-old boy was stabbed today, December 10, 2022, during the celebrations of Morocco fans in Milan, in Corso Buenos Aires. About 5,000 people took to the streets to celebrate the victory against Portugal and the historic qualification for the semi-final of the World Cup. According to preliminary reports, two men started arguing in the crowd when a third got in the way to separate them and was shot. The conditions of the wounded, hospitalized in the Policlinico hospital, would be serious.

To celebrate the first African team that managed to reach a world semi-final, fans immediately began to invade the central Corso Buenos Aires. Among choirs, fireworks at Porta Venezia, carousels, firecrackers, flares. Among the hundreds of Moroccan flags waved to the sky, even a few flags of Algeria, Tunisia and even Syria.

It is here, along the shopping street that is already particularly crowded for Christmas shopping, that the fans have paraded even after the previous victory against Spain. The traffic has been diverted, as have the journeys of some ATM public transport which cross Corso Buenos Aires. Then some disorder was reported: a throwing of objects with a bruised officer, a launch of fireworks at eye level, a boy with a fire extinguisher in his hand, which was removed in time. Then the procession towards Piazzale Loreto. And the stabbing.