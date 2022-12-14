Spice – A group of young people who attack a boy of Moroccan origins, hitting him with fists and belts. It may have been a racist raid that occurred during the celebrations in La Spezia after Morocco’s victory against Portugal at the soccer World Cup.

The episode was filmed with a mobile phone and the video started circulating on social media. The carabinieri are investigating to shed light on the episode, although at the moment no complaints have been formalized nor does it appear that the young man has been treated in hospital.

Both the former minister spoke on the matter Andrew Orlandowho called the prefect, both the mayor Pierluigi Peracchini who expressed “firm condemnation, without ifs and buts, of the aggression suffered against the boy of Moroccan origin and solidarity with his family and the entire Moroccan community of La Spezia”.