Today, Thursday, Morocco extended an additional month until next April 10, the health emergency imposed a year ago to confront the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement after its weekly meeting, the government stated that it had approved a decree extending the state of health emergency that was expected to end on March 10, “in order to ensure the continued effectiveness and efficacy of the measures and measures taken to address the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The government indicated, at the same time, to “continue to adhere to the precautionary measures … pending the achievement of the required level of universal immunization for the population in the near future.”

This comes while the public campaign for vaccination against the emerging corona virus continues. The campaign, which was launched in late January using the “AstraZenka” and “Sinopharma” vaccines, resulted in the vaccination of more than 3.7 million people, including more than 360,000 who received the second dose of the vaccine, according to the latest official toll published on Wednesday.

The total number of people infected with the epidemic is approximately 885,000, of whom 8,653 died since the virus appeared in Morocco a year ago.

On Monday, the authorities also extended the curfew, which has been in effect from 21:00 to 06:00, throughout the country since late last year. In addition, parties and gatherings are banned, and restaurants and stores closed at 20:00.

The free vaccination campaign aims to vaccinate 80 percent of the country’s population of about 35 million.

So far, Morocco has received 6 million doses of the “AstraZenka” vaccine and one million doses of the “Sinopharm” vaccine, while the government announced at the end of the year that it had requested 65 million doses of the two vaccines.