Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream of retiring with a World Cup is over. It seems very complicated that the ex of Manchester United can arrive at the appointment of 2026, because he would have already turned 41 by that date.
Morocco has shown that what happened in the group stage and the match against Spain is not attributable to luck or fortune, as today they have once again staged a practically perfect match against one of the teams with the greatest offensive power on the entire planet: the Portuguese team of Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and company.
They have won because they have been better, they have been superior to a Portugal team that started the game without ideas and ended the game by hanging balls into the area of a team that feels very comfortable repelling this type of play.
The goal for the Africans was the fault of Diogo Costa who was not able to catch a moderately easy ball in a questionable outing.
Cristiano Ronaldo started the game from the bench, and his coach brought him on in the second half to try to fix what happened in the first 45 minutes. The Portuguese was somewhat alone in the offensive field, and it is that when he received the ball two Moroccans jumped at him and did not leave him time to think, dribble or look for the shot. It was not his day. It has not been his World Cup.
Morocco and Croatia stand as the big surprises of a World Cup event that will go down in history for being the first time an African team has reached the semifinals. Chapeau for Morocco.
