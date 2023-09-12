Morocco Earthquake | Unicef: The earthquake has affected at least 100,000 children

Unicef ​​does not yet have accurate information on the number of children killed and injured in the earthquakes.

Moroccan According to preliminary data, the earthquake has affected the lives of at least 100,000 children, says the UN children’s organization Unicef.

According to UN estimates, more than 300,000 people in Marrakech and the Atlas Mountains have been affected by the earthquake.

Strong earthquake shook Morocco late Friday night when most children and families were at home sleeping. Unicef ​​does not yet have exact information on the number of dead and injured children.

of Unicef according to the latest estimates, children make up almost a third of Morocco’s population.

The earthquakes have destroyed and damaged, for example, homes, schools and hospitals.

“Many families spend the night outside at the mercy of the natural conditions and the cooling nights,” writes Unicef ​​in Finland in a press release.

According to the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior, almost 2,900 dead people had already been found in the wake of the crash by Monday evening. There are more than 2,500 people injured in the earthquake. Many have very serious injuries.

Several countries have offered their help to the country devastated by the earthquake. So far, Morocco has announced that it will accept aid from Britain, Spain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Help has also been offered by France, Turkey and the United States, among others. Help has been offered both financially and in the form of sending tents and rescue workers, for example.

Several international aid organizations have also said that they are ready to help both financially and in other ways. For example, the Finnish Red Cross (SPR) said on Sunday that it is ready to send humanitarian aid to Morocco.