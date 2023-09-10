Earthquake in Morocco, death toll worsens. There are 2,122 confirmed deaths, while the injured have reached 2,421 as announced by Moroccan state TV, citing data from the Ministry of the Interior. Over half of the deaths, 1,351, were recorded in the province of Al Haouz, epicenter of the earthquake. King of Morocco Mohamed VI proclaimed three days of national mourning.

The earthquake took place at 11.11pm local time on Friday 8 September, but there were also new tremors this morning. The epicenter was located 70 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5 kilometers. According to the National Center for Scientific and Technical Research (Cnrst) in Rabat, the magnitude was 7 on the Richter scale. The earthquake was felt with particular intensity in Marrakesh, Agadir, Rabat and Casablanca. Also felt in southern Spain and Portugal.

In remaining in contact with the Italian Ambassador to Morocco, Armando Barucco, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani constantly follows the developments of the situation, especially in relation to assistance activities for Italians affected by the earthquake. This was reported in a note from the Farnesina, specifying that, to date, the Embassy in Rabat and the Consulate General in Casablanca, in conjunction with the Crisis Unit and also thanks to the desk set up at Marrakesh Airport, they provided support to over 500 compatriots. “I am in contact with the Moroccan Foreign Minister to whom I expressed the Government’s condolences. We have made an emergency and health support team available. I thank our diplomatic headquarters for having assisted as best as possible, even with a desk at the airport, the Italians in Marrakesh” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani writes in X.