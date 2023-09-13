There are at least 2,901 confirmed victims of the dramatic earthquake that hit Morocco on Friday night, according to the latest toll provided by the Arab country’s Interior Ministry. The injured are 5,530.

The ministry assured that search and rescue operations continue, while it works to clear the roads. At the moment Morocco has only accepted offers of help from Spain, Qatar, Great Britain and the United Arab Emirates.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI went to Marrakech University Hospital today to meet people injured in the earthquake. It is the king’s first field visit since the earthquake. According to several media outlets, including Jeune Afrique, Mohammed VI was on a private visit to France when the earthquake occurred.