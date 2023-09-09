The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Morocco is at least 296, according to the Ministry of the Interior in Rabat. The earthquake, according to the US Geological survey, was of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter was located 70 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5 kilometers. At the moment there are at least 153 injured. The earthquake was felt with particular intensity in Marrakesh, Agadir, Rabat and Casablanca.