Population initiatives

Muhammad Ait Al-Taleb, a resident of the Tha`aa Naaqoub village in Al-Haouz, says that he was able, with the help of the village residents, to extract a number of people from under the rubble.

He stressed that it was difficult for aid and rescue teams to arrive a few hours after the disaster occurred.

Ait Talib added in an interview with Sky News Arabia, “The losses are huge, and words cannot describe the scale of the disaster that befell the region. There are some villages that have completely disappeared.”

He continues that despite the mobilization of the authorities, whether by land or air, the horror of the disaster and the extent of the losses make it difficult to control the situation currently.

The number of victims of the Moroccan earthquake, which measured more than 7 degrees on the Richter scale, has exceeded 2,000, according to official figures that are likely to rise after the end of rescue operations.

Most prominent needs

Muhammad Ait Talib confirms that there are isolated villages that cannot be reached by aid except by helicopter due to the collapse of roads and the difficulty of crossing mountain paths.

Muhammad says that most of the needs of the residents of the affected areas are:

Basic nutritional materials.

water.

Electricity so that area residents can charge their phones and communicate with the outside world.

Tents to shelter residents whose homes were destroyed.

Fuel.

Victims and displaced people

In turn, Abdul Halim Al-Shukar, a survivor of the devastating earthquake, confirms that residents need basic foodstuffs, clothes and blankets.

Abdel Halim added to Sky News Arabia that all residents are currently outside their homes and spending the night in the open, especially with the recording of aftershocks, the last of which was Sunday morning at eight in the morning.

For his part, Al-Arabi, a resident of Tansgart, one of the villages most affected by the earthquake, says, “I lost my wife, my son, and my home, and I am waiting for my mother to be pulled out of the rubble.”

While fighting back tears, he added: “The earthquake took what was most precious to me, and I hope that the process of retrieving the people trapped under the rubble will be expedited, as perhaps there are still alive among them.”

Rescue efforts continue

Rescue teams and specialized agencies supported by rescue means continue their efforts to search for survivors, recover the bodies of the dead, and assist the afflicted families.

The Royal Armed Forces deployed land and air human and logistical means, specialized intervention units consisting of search and rescue teams, and a medical and surgical field hospital in the affected area.

Foreign rescue teams also arrived in Morocco to assist in the relief operation and search for survivors, the latest of which was a Spanish team belonging to the military emergency unit.