In the early hours of Saturday morning, a team of civil prevention personnel worked very quickly to load trucks in order to deliver aid as quickly as possible to the residents affected by the earthquake.

According to the Maghreb Arab Press Agency, from the first hours, other civil prevention teams in several regions of the Kingdom were mobilized to provide assistance to residents affected by the earthquake.

The President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, directed the operation of an air bridge to transport urgent relief aid to the brothers affected by the earthquake in Morocco.

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his “dismay after the terrible earthquake in Morocco” and offered French assistance.

Macron wrote on the “X” platform on the plane taking him to New Delhi to participate in the G20 summit: “We are all affected after the terrible earthquake in Morocco. France is ready to assist in rescue operations.”

632 people were killed and 329 injured, according to a tally issued by the Moroccan Ministry of Interior.

The ministry said in a statement on Saturday: “As of seven in the morning, 632 deaths and 329 injuries were recorded, including 51 serious injuries.”

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Al Haouz Province, southwest of the city of Marrakesh.

Details of the strong earthquake