Morocco Earthquake | The Finnish work team that experienced the earthquake is returning to Finland

Kati Komulainen, who participated in the conference in Marrakech, traveled 250 kilometers from Marrakech to Casablanca with her entourage on Saturday.

Unesco The Finns who participated in the Geopark conference in Marrakech have been able to leave the area during Saturday. Executive director of Salpausselkä Geopark, who participated in the conference Kati Komulainen tells STT that the Finnish work group has no problem in Morocco.

Komulainen and his entourage traveled 250 kilometers on Saturday from Marrakech to Casablanca. They were able to stay in a hotel there for the night between Saturday and Sunday and wait for the return flight to Finland.

“We decided to leave Marrakech to avoid consuming local resources,” he says.

On Saturday, HS interviewed a Finn who also participated in the conference Annie Laitilaa.

“People were shouting and screaming. I myself was really panicking to the point that this is where this trip will end.” Laitila described the events of the night of the earthquake to HS.

Komulainen the return flight was supposed to leave Marrakech on Tuesday, and the conference was supposed to continue on Sunday and Monday, but the conference was cut short due to the earthquake.

He also says that some of the Finns were able to fly back to Finland on Sunday as planned. Komulainen himself flies from Casablanca to Finland on the night between Sunday and Monday instead of Tuesday.

“The whole Nordic group has now found out where they are going and how to get to their home countries. There were no problems with them. Some left yesterday [lauantaina] and some today.”

Saturday in what happened the night before in an earthquake more than 2,000 deaths had been confirmed by Sunday afternoon.