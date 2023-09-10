Spain announced on Sunday that it would send search and rescue teams to Morocco to support local authorities in relief operations after the earthquake that killed more than two thousand people, while France confirmed its readiness to help whenever Rabat deems it necessary.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albarez told Radio Catalunya that this aid is “an indicator of Spanish solidarity and the feeling of friendship that brings the Spanish people together with the Moroccan people.”

The Spanish minister confirmed that Madrid will provide “as much assistance as Morocco needs, starting with what we are preparing to be search and rescue teams because trying to find and rescue the largest possible number of living people is an emergency. And when the time comes for reconstruction, Spanish assistance will also be ready.”

In addition, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his country’s readiness to help Morocco, in statements at the conclusion of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

He said, “We have mobilized all technical and security teams to be able to intervene when the Moroccan authorities deem it useful.”

In addition, a team of French volunteer rescuers arrived in Morocco at dawn on Sunday to participate in rescue operations near Marrakesh, according to French local authorities.

On Sunday, Morocco will mourn its victims after the violent earthquake that destroyed large areas and claimed the lives of more than two thousand people.