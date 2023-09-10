Morocco Earthquake | “People screamed and screamed” – Finnish Annie Laitila was in a restaurant paying the bill when the ground started to shake

Finnish Annie Laitila was in a restaurant paying the dinner bill when the ground started to shake.

Finn Annie Laitila was at a restaurant dinner in Marrakesh, Morocco, when earthquake started local time on Friday evening.

“People were shouting and screaming. I myself was really panicking to the point that this is where this trip will end”, Laitila tells HS by phone on Saturday evening about the events of the night of the earthquake in Marrakesh.

As of Saturday evening, more than 1,300 deaths and more than 1,800 injuries have been confirmed in the strong earthquake that occurred the night before Saturday. A three-day period of mourning has been declared in the country. The earthquake has been described as the strongest in Morocco in a century.

On the Kuortane resident Annie Laitila is in Marrakesh at the UNESCO Geoparks International Conference. There are 15 Finns with him at the Marrakesh conference.

On Friday evening, Finnish, Swedish and Norwegian conference participants had dinner in a restaurant located in the old town of Marrakesh. At half past twelve in the evening, the group was paying bills when the earthquake started.

“The tables started to shake violently and the glasses started to fall from the tables. For a few seconds I thought that this must be some small earthquake, but then the roof structures started to creak and the dust started to taste in my mouth,” says Laitila.

Some of the people took shelter under the table, but Laitila felt that they had to get out of the building.

“I quickly got the feeling that the whole building could collapse,” he says.

The restaurant was located on the third floor of the building. People began to strive outside.

“When the shaking was at its worst, we tried to get down from that restaurant.”

Laitlan according to the earthquake lasted all the way from the third floor out of the building. A mist of dust awaited them outside. They went to the middle of the adjacent market square, where the locals also came from their homes in nightgowns.

“There was shouting and distress and people were screaming, including myself. Very quickly, however, people started helping each other and carrying others to the middle of the square. Common sense told everyone that you just have to go as far as possible from everything that falls,” says Laitila.

“We stayed there wondering in the square and there we calmed each other down. One colleague took me in such a hug that now we can breathe calmly, yes this is it.”

Entourage stated that it was impossible to leave the square anywhere. It was safest to stay there, as aftershocks were also expected.

“All those narrow streets were the most dangerous. The most stones, terraces and windows had fallen on them. The only place you could be at that point was the market square. And there everyone was.”

None of the houses near the square collapsed completely. The restaurant building didn’t collapse either.

Laitlan the keeper of the colleagues’ inn brought the group blankets, food and water. He also asked if people were all right.

According to Laitila, network connections work all the time. Laitila got in touch with his colleagues at the hotel. The Finns also reported their situation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The locals brought mattresses and chairs to the market. People started sleeping there together in the open air.”

In Toriaukki there were a lot of people. According to Laitila, a few times there were noises nearby, which made people panic.

“The large number of people started to scare me a little, that if you get trampled because of that, people will panic. Fortunately, that didn’t happen,” he says.

According to Laitila, authorities also came to the square. They were looking for the injured.

“I saw people walking who had been hit in the face and legs. But I didn’t have to see any serious injuries with my own eyes,” he says.

Laitila and his entourage were in the square until six in the morning. At that point, the cars started moving and they took a taxi to their own hotel. According to Laitila, the locals still stayed in the square and did not return to their homes, except perhaps to pick up some essential goods.

“Here at the hotel, people slept on sofas on the ground floor of the hotel, some slept in the yard. Some had even dared to go to hotel rooms to sleep.”

The hotel where the Finns stay is a fairly new five-star hotel. The earthquake had caused cracks in the walls. According to Laitila, they were already repaired on Saturday morning.

Saturday night Laitila describes her own feeling as still a little unreal, but calm.

“It seems that the situation has calmed down. We have talked about things among ourselves and multiplied events,” he says.

The Finns are going back home on Sunday morning. According to Laitila, flights depart from Marrakesh as normal.

“I’m a bit in charge of the tour operator here, so I’ve only thought about things rationally. Let’s see how the trauma treatment at home goes. Now, however, it’s a very serene state of being. I haven’t had an aftershock yet,” he says.

“We may have a few sleepless nights as long as we are here.”