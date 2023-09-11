Earthquake in Morocco, the toll rises to 2,497 dead and 2,476 injured

Earthquake in Morocco: the number of people who lost their lives and 2,476 injured due to the devastating earthquake that hit the country rose to 2,497. This was announced by the Ministry of the Interior in Rabat, explaining that operations are continuing search operations. This is what the Moroccan press agency reports.

Earthquake in Morocco, the Ministry of the Interior

The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior clarified in a statement that it had accepted only the help offered by Spain, the United Kingdom, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in response to the earthquake that caused over 2,100 deaths in the country.

“The Moroccan authorities responded favorably, in this specific phase, to the offers of support from friendly countries Spain, Qatar, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, which had offered to mobilize search and rescue teams”, the Ministry specified in an official statement collected by television Moroccan 2M. Rabat justifies his decision with the “precise assessment” of needs and “taking into account that the lack of coordination in such situations could be counterproductive”. In any case, the Moroccan government does not rule out asking for help from other countries if necessary: ​​”Con the progress of intervention operationsthe assessment of possible needs could evolve, which would make it possible to exploit offers of support presented by other friendly countries, according to the specific needs of each phase.”

The The case that attracts the most attention is that of France, with such a close relationship on a political, diplomatic, historical and social level to the point that the French president, Emmanuel Macron, has expressed his country’s willingness to collaborate. “France is willing to offer its help to Morocco if Morocco decides it is useful“, he has declared Macron from New Delhi, where he will participate in the G20 summit. The French leader recalled that millions of French citizens have Moroccan roots and family members in the regions affected by the earthquake. “This tragedy deeply affects the French people,” he said.

“The Moroccan authorities they know exactly what can be sent, the nature of the aid and the timing. We are at their disposal. We did everything we could do. If requested, help will be sent. I think we are doing everything we can,” he assured. Il France’s case is not the only one, as other countries like Turkey have also offered their help. Furthermore, the country has a very recent experience due to the February 6 earthquake, an earthquake that caused the death of almost 60,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

