The earthquake in Morocco “was the most powerful recorded in that area since seismic phenomena have been studied, although it should be remembered that the event in Turkey, of a higher degree (magnitude 7.8, ed.), was 32 times more energetic”. The geologist Carlo Doglioni, president of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), consulted by Adnkronos, draws a picture of seismicity in relation to the geological aspects of the area where the devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded last night, causing so far over 800 deaths in the Marrakech region.” That is a seismically active, geologically alive area, and it is natural that there could also be important events along the Atlas chain or even in the Rif or in Algeria”, explains the expert. The seismic network present in the area “is not capable of recording small earthquakes, so it is impossible to precisely measure the so-called aftershocks”, what is certain is “that there is a seismic sequence in progress. What we cannot know, however, is whether there will also be other important events.”

As for the causes of the earthquake, “the northern part of Africa moves relative to the central part and this movement has produced the High Atlas chain, which demonstrates the compression taking place between these two African sectors”, underlines Doglioni. The geologist then clears away any possible correlation with the seismic events that have occurred in Italy in the last few hours: “Apart from the considerable distance, a completely different magnitude 30,000 times smaller was recorded. No, there is no relationship.”

According to the president of the INGV “it would be appropriate to talk about earthquakes when they don’t happen, in order to instill in Italians (and not only) a culture of prevention, because it is much more important to make one’s homes safe than to predict an earthquake. Naturally , the scientific community works on the prediction of seismic events but having adequate structures that resist them is essential.”

(by Sibilla Bertollini)