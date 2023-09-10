Morocco Earthquake | “I’ve lost everything” – Entire villages were razed to the ground, rescue operations are still ongoing in small villages

The ministry recommends Finns in the country to follow the local media and follow the instructions of the authorities.

in Morocco The earthquake that happened on the night between Friday and Saturday has so far claimed 2,012 victims, says, among other things Al Jazeera. In addition, 1,400 people have been seriously injured.

Rescue operations are still ongoing, and the number of victims is feared to increase. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.8. Moroccan television said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.2.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located about 75 kilometers south of Marrakech. The worst earthquake area is mountainous and full of small villages, which are difficult for rescuers to reach.

“It’s very complicated [pelastus]operation in high terrain. Some places are not really accessible,” a Moroccan politician Lahcen Haddad told Al Jazeera, although he assured that the rescuers know the mountain area well.

Near the center of the earthquake, entire villages in the countryside collapsed to the ground, reports news agency AFP.

“I have lost everything. I can’t help it anymore: I just want to leave this world and mourn,” said a man living in the mountain village of Moulay Brahim, whose wife and four children died in the earthquake.

The rescue workers had already found the bodies of the man’s two daughters on Sunday, but the bodies of the wife and son were still under the ruins of the home.

Bodies were collected in Tafeghaghte village on Saturday.

in Marrakech and its nearby areas are also afraid of aftershocks, and according to news agencies, many people spent the night between Saturday and Sunday outside just in case. Even a small earthquake may shake a weak or damaged building stock, experts warn.

The historic center of Marrakech is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. According to preliminary information, the center has suffered damage, but the extent of the damage is not yet known.

Based on the pictures published on social media, the minaret of the mosque located in the famous central square would have been at least badly damaged.

Finn Annie Laitila told HS about Friday night’s events in Marrakech on Saturday. “There was shouting and distress and people were screaming, including myself. Very quickly, however, people started helping each other and carried others to the middle of the square,” Laitila described.

People slept outside between Saturday and Sunday in the village of Moulay Brahim.

Over By Saturday evening, 90 Finns have registered to travel to Morocco, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ communication to STT was told on Sunday morning.

So far, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not been informed that any Finns were killed or injured in Friday’s earthquake.

The Ministry calls for an updated Moroccan in its travel bulletin Finns traveling in the country to follow the local media and follow the instructions of the Moroccan authorities. However, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, you can currently fly in and out of the country, so the travel advisory has not been made more severe due to the earthquake.

Consular Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jussi Tanner said on Saturday In the X message servicethat there are approximately 200 Finns in Morocco.

Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps) message on Saturday in the X service that there had been no new international requests for help from Morocco, and according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the situation was the same on Sunday morning as well. Sending humanitarian aid to Morocco was coordinated by the Ministry of the Interior in Finland, and the Ministry of the Interior’s communications also told STT on Sunday that no request for help has been submitted to them so far.