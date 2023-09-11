Morocco Earthquake | Half of the population of a Moroccan village died in the earthquake, rescue efforts are ongoing

Thousands of people are feared dead in the earthquake, the largest in Morocco’s recorded history.

People searching for their loved ones with their bare hands among the rubble. No rescue vehicles to be seen. Funerals are held as more victims are found. The king remains silent.

Here is some information in the international media about Friday evening’s earthquake in Morocco, whose death toll has already risen to at least 2,500, according to the country’s Ministry of the Interior, news agency AFP reports. Thousands of people have also been injured.

British Broadcasting Corporation The BBC visited for example, in the small village of Tafeghaghte, where at least 90 people were said to have died and many are still missing. About 200 people have lived in the village.

“We thank Allah for everything, but now we need the help of our government. They [poliitikot] are late, very late to help people”, said a resident of the village Hassan.

He feared that pride would prevent the country’s leaders from relying on international aid. On Sunday evening, however, it was reported on state television, according to the news agency Reuters, that Morocco has accepted aid from four countries: Britain, Spain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. King Muhammad VI has thanked for the offers of help.

According to state television, the authorities first had to make an assessment of how to coordinate aid to the areas affected by the disasters. The Ministry of the Interior previously said that aid would be accepted from “friendly countries”, The CNN channel reported.

People carry a body in the earthquake-hit village of Imi N’Tala in Morocco on Sunday.

Earthquake the center was located about 70 kilometers south of the city of Marrakech, and it had a magnitude of 6.8 to 6.9, the worst ever measured in Morocco. In many cities and villages, mud brick buildings have been completely destroyed by the force of the earthquake.

There is destruction in an area of ​​tens of kilometers in each direction and a lot in mountain villages. of The New York Times by roads have been damaged in the earthquake and telephone connections are down.

Morocco has sent the army, a thousand doctors and 1,500 nurses to help the victims of the earthquake, said The Washington Post magazine. In addition, many aid organizations are on the move.

Pictures have been published in the media in which the king Muhammad VI to preside over the emergency meeting, but he had not yet addressed the nation by Sunday evening.

Director of the Middle East Institute Intissar Fakir told The Washington Post that the king tends to be careful with his speeches to protect his public image.

“The circumstances would have required something faster, something much more natural and heartfelt [reaktiota]”, the Fakir said.

A three-day period of mourning has been declared in Morocco.

A tremor destroyed historic buildings in Marrakech, a city of about 900,000 inhabitants, but the greatest damage occurred in the epicenter of the earthquake in the Atlas Mountains, about 70 kilometers south of Marrakech.

“No food, no water. The electricity has gone. We need the government’s help,” said a resident of the small town of Moulay Brahim, 40 kilometers south of Marrakech Yassin Noumghar for the al-Jazeera channel.

Moroccan neighboring Algeria announced at the end of the week that it intends to open its airspace for medical and humanitarian flights. Relations between Algeria and Morocco have been bad for a long time and diplomatic relations between them have been frozen.

The office of the Algerian president announced that the country is ready to offer Morocco humanitarian aid as well as equipment and personnel if Morocco requests it.

Numerous countries have offered help to Morocco, including Finland.

“France is ready to help if Morocco considers it useful. We will send help the second it is requested”, stated the French President, who participated in the G20 meeting in India Emmanuel Macron according to news agency AFP.