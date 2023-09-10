Morocco earthquake death toll rises to 2,012

Death toll after earthquake in Morocco rises to 2012 informs Hespress publication with reference to data from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. 2059 people were injured, of which 1404 were seriously injured.

State authorities continue their efforts to rescue and evacuate the wounded, provide assistance to the injured and mobilize all necessary capabilities to eliminate the consequences.

Previously, it was reported that the death toll in Morocco exceeded 1.3 thousand people, and 1,823 Moroccans were injured. The country’s flags will be flown at half-mast as a sign of mourning. King Mohammed VI of Morocco has ordered immediate assistance to all those who have lost their homes due to the disaster.

On the night of September 8-9, an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 occurred in Morocco. Its epicenter was located 77 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh, the source lay at a depth of 10 kilometers.