The President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, directed the operation of an air bridge to transport urgent relief aid to the brothers affected by the earthquake that struck some regions of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, and to provide various forms of support.“.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed the operation of an air bridge to provide various relief aid, to mitigate the effects of the earthquake on the Moroccan people..

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said that the Emir of the country, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, ordered the government to prepare all necessary relief supplies for Morocco..

The Ministry of Social Affairs issued a circular to all charitable societies to urgently launch a relief and aid campaign for those affected by the earthquake in the Kingdom of Morocco..

The Oman News Agency said that Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said ordered sending rescue teams and urgent relief and treatment aid to Morocco.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, directed the sending of urgent aid and rescue teams to confront the consequences of the earthquake that struck Morocco..

Qatar Charity also announced the allocation of 5 million Qatari riyals ($1.3 million) to relief those affected by the Moroccan earthquake..

The Qatar Red Crescent has allocated one million riyals ($274.6 thousand) as an urgent response to provide the necessary needs of tents, blankets, food and health supplies..

A spokesman for the Tunisian Civil Protection Service said on Sunday that Tunisia has formed a team to send to Morocco and is waiting to obtain permission from the Moroccan authorities in order to support search and rescue efforts there..

Interior Ministry officials said earlier that the team had already arrived in Morocco. The team includes about 50 paramedics, members of a specialized unit, search dogs, as well as advanced temperature monitoring devices, a drone to monitor victims under the rubble, and a field hospital..

Algeria said it would open its airspace to humanitarian and medical flights to Morocco.

The Algerian presidency announced in a statement on Saturday that it is ready to provide humanitarian aid and offer all its material and human capabilities in solidarity with the Moroccan people, if Morocco requests this..

The Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Algeria had prepared emergency and medical teams, along with humanitarian aid, to be sent to Morocco if Rabat agreed..

The Disaster and Emergency Administration (AFAD) said Saturday that 265 relief workers from the authority, the Turkish Red Crescent and other Turkish non-governmental organizations are ready to travel to the earthquake zone in case Morocco requests international assistance. She added that Türkiye is ready to send a thousand tents to the affected areas. The team did not leave the country until Sunday.

The Magen David Adom Medical Service said Saturday that its chief had contacted the head of the Moroccan Red Crescent to offer assistance.

She added in a statement, “The Magen David Adom representatives are preparing to leave at a later time. They will cooperate with two delegations from the Ministry of Health and the Israeli army.”“.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that a Spanish military search and rescue unit including 56 soldiers and four police dogs arrived in Morocco on Sunday.

The Spanish Military Emergency Unit will operate approximately 100 kilometers south of Marrakesh. Robles added that a second team of 30 individuals and four dogs is on its way to Morocco.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez had said earlier on Sunday that his country had received an official request from his Moroccan counterpart for assistance..

United State

The United States sent a small team of disaster experts to Morocco to assess the situation, identify unmet humanitarian needs, and work with the Moroccan government to identify additional support. An American official said that the team arrived in Morocco on Sunday.

Britain said it sent 60 search and rescue specialists and four dogs on Sunday, as well as a four-person medical assessment team.

France said on Sunday that it is ready to help Morocco, but the Moroccan government has not asked it to do so yet.

President Emmanuel Macron said during a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, “The Moroccan authorities know exactly what can be provided, the nature (of what can be provided) and its timing… We are at their service. We have prepared everything we can… the moment they ask.” This aid, we will send it“.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a separate statement in which it said that it had established a local government contribution fund to support solidarity efforts with Morocco. She added that about two million euros ($2.14 million) had been pledged so far.

Several French companies contacted the Ministry to express their intention to contribute to the support efforts.

Orange Telecom Group said yesterday, Saturday, that it will provide its customers with the ability to make free calls and send free SMS messages to Morocco until September 16. Its units in Belgium, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia also announced the provision of free communications with Morocco for a week.

Switzerland has offered to provide temporary shelters, water treatment and distribution equipment, sanitation facilities and hygiene supplies. Experts from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Authority will deliver this equipment.

The Belgian Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday the activation of the emergency aid coordination service abroad to respond to requests for assistance that it will provide to the Moroccan authorities. (Field and mobile hospitals equipped with emergency response equipment and medical teams).

The most populous region of Flanders in Belgium, where a large Moroccan community lives, stated that it would allocate emergency aid worth 200,000 euros through the Red Cross. The Wallonia region in the south of the country pledged to provide immediate assistance worth 500,000 euros to earthquake victims.

The Taiwan Fire Department said on Saturday that it had placed a team of 120 rescuers on standby to head to Morocco and they could move as soon as they received instructions from the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.