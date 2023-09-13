The Ambassador of Morocco to Italy, Youssef Balla, expressed a LaPresse his deep regret and disapproval for the controversy that has been generated by some Italian media regarding the international aid provided to Morocco following the earthquake. Balla defined this controversy as false and called for an end to the denigration, underlining the need for respect for the pain of the Moroccan people.

The diplomatic representative of the Rabat government clarified that the King and the Government of Morocco have gratefully accepted all proposals for international aid and have publicly expressed their appreciation. However, he noted that some misinterpretations have turned these expressions of gratitude into a supposed refusal of aid. Balla stressed that there is no basis for these claims and highlighted the presence of several countries and non-governmental organizations that have offered assistance to Morocco.

Regarding the management of the emergency, the ambassador said that the initial priority was saving lives and treating the injured using national resources. Subsequently, based on a continuous assessment of the situation, offers of help that responded to specific needs and needs in the field were considered and accepted. This approach, according to Balla, complies with international standards for disaster management and has been adopted to ensure the efficiency of interventions and coordination between the different sources of assistance.

Balla also highlighted the logistical challenges caused by the mountainous nature of the earthquake-hit areas and the damage to communications infrastructure. He stressed that the Moroccan army is working hard to restore communication routes and that it would therefore not be reasonable to request the assistance of international teams for tasks that can be handled nationally.

The ambassador concluded by expressing his sadness at seeing how some individuals have tried to exploit the situation for opportunistic purposes and media visibility, beyond the incredible solidarity shown by Moroccan society and the continuous efforts to save human lives and manage the crisis effectively. He underlined that Morocco has demonstrated its ability to deal with similar crises in the past, such as during the Covid-19 pandemic, and continues to do so even in this difficult situation. He called for supporting and applauding Morocco’s efforts rather than creating false controversy.