The number of people who lost their lives and 2,476 injured due to the devastating earthquake that hit Morocco has risen to 2,497. This was announced by the Rabat Ministry of the Interior, explaining that search operations are continuing. This is what the Moroccan press agency reports.

Rabat accepts aid only from Spain, GB, Qatar and the Emirates

The Moroccan Interior Ministry clarified in a statement that it had only accepted help offered by Spain, the United Kingdom, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. “The Moroccan authorities responded favorably, at this specific stage, to offers of support from friendly countries Spain, Qatar, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, which had offered to mobilize search and rescue teams,” the ministry said in a statement. official collected by Moroccan television 2M.

Rabat justifies his decision with the “precise assessment” of needs and “taking into account that the lack of coordination in such situations could be counterproductive”. In any case, the Moroccan government does not rule out asking for help from other countries if necessary: ​​”As intervention operations progress, the assessment of possible needs could evolve, which would allow it to take advantage of offers of support presented by other countries friends, according to the specific needs of each phase”.

The case that attracts the most attention is that of France, with such a close relationship on a political, diplomatic, historical and social level to the point that the French president, Emmanuel Macron, has expressed his country’s willingness to collaborate. “France is willing to offer its help to Morocco if Morocco decides it is useful,” Macron said from New Delhi, for the G20 summit. The French leader recalled that millions of French citizens have Moroccan roots and family members in the regions affected by the earthquake. “This tragedy deeply touches the French people,” Macron said. The case of France is not the only one, as other countries such as Turkey have also offered their help.

“Everyone here is dead or in hospital”, voices from a destroyed village

“In this village people are dead or in hospital.” These are the words with which the BBC correspondent was welcomed upon his arrival in Tafeghaghte, a village in the Atlas region completely razed to the ground by the earthquake. Of the 200 inhabitants, 90 are confirmed dead, but most of the others are injured or missing.

The speaker is Hassan, one of the few survivors. “We need the government’s help. I am very late, late in coming to help the people,” adds the man, as he walks through the rubble of what were once traditional stone and brick houses. “People didn’t have the chance to get out, they didn’t have time to save themselves,” he adds. His uncle is under the rubble, but Hassan already knows that no one will dig to look for him because there isn’t the necessary machinery. According to him, Morocco should accept help from outside, but his fear is that it will be rejected out of pride.