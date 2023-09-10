The Ashraf Hakimi Charitable Foundation published on Instagram a photo showing the Moroccan national team defender while donating blood.

The organization wrote alongside the photo that the priority at this time is to donate blood for critical cases.

She added, “Donating blood is everyone’s responsibility to save as many lives as possible, and your help is necessary.”

Hakimi’s step falls in line with calls urging Moroccans to donate blood.

At night, immediately after the earthquake, the Regional Blood Transfusion Center in Marrakesh issued a call for donations for those affected by the disaster, and many Moroccans quickly responded to this call.

The Paris Saint-Germain star offered his condolences to the Moroccan people over the devastating earthquake, which has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people so far.

He said in a message addressed to Moroccans earlier: “We are going through a difficult time and it is time to help each other to save as many lives as possible.”