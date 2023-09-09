The authority added: “Large earthquakes throughout the Mediterranean region are known to produce large and destructive tsunamis, and one of the most notable historical earthquakes within the region is the Lisbon earthquake on November 1, 1755, whose magnitude from non-instrumental data was estimated at approximately 8.0.”

She continued: “The 1755 Lisbon earthquake is believed to have occurred on or near the Azores-Gibraltar transform fault, which defines the boundary between the African and Eurasian plates off the western coast of Morocco and Portugal.”

The Ministry of the Interior in Morocco announced that 296 people were killed and at least 153 injured, in a preliminary official toll of the earthquake that shook several cities and terrified the Kingdom’s residents.

The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior announced that victims were recorded in the regions of Al Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant, with a toll as of 2 a.m. Saturday, local time.

The statement also indicated that the injuries were of varying severity, as the wounded were transferred to hospitals to receive the necessary first aid.

Morocco witnessed an earthquake measuring 7 on the Richter scale on Friday night, which was felt by residents of a large number of regions of the Kingdom.