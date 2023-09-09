The earthquake that hit Morocco today “occurred in the Marrakesh area. There are around 200 Italians who were in that part of the country at the time of the earthquake. At the moment we have no news of injured Italians”. This was announced on Omnibus-La 7 by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. “Our embassy in Rabat, our consulate in Casablanca, our honorary consulate in Marrakesh immediately mobilised”, he added. “Messages were sent to all Italians from the crisis unit of the Foreign Ministry”.

According to Tajani “it is still early to say whether special flights are needed or not. We will do everything necessary to help our fellow citizens. Families can be safe, they can call the crisis unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to get all the possible information on our fellow citizens who are in the area affected by the earthquake. But I repeat: there are no injuries, I feel like reassuring relatives, friends and families of those who are there.”

“Our Civil Protection – he then underlined – is at the disposal of Morocco, which has not yet asked for intervention on our part. Italy is ready to do everything necessary to help a friendly country, such an important country, even for the stability of North Africa, victim of this disaster. We Italians know very well what earthquakes mean.”

As for the possible need for a special flight to repatriate compatriots following the closure of the airports, “now let’s see how the situation evolves”, said Tajani. “It is probably a temporary closure. The important thing, the first thing is to contact all the Italians, which has been done. We follow the evolution of the situation minute by minute with the crisis unit and see what happens in Moroccan territory , how the Moroccan authorities intend to act, but we are ready to provide assistance in the strongest possible way to our compatriots, as happened in Greece during the fires. We are operational from all points of view”.