Workers in the tourism sector in Morocco are betting on the Club World Cup, which attracts fans of the round witch from all over the world, in order to promote Morocco’s tourist destination and attract potential new markets.

7 clubs, including 3 Arab clubs, are participating in the World Championship, which Morocco is hosting for the third time since the start of the first session in 2000, which are Moroccan Wydad, Al-Ahly of Egypt and Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

Optimism to attract tourists

Tourism events in Morocco are expected that this sporting event, hosted by the stadiums of the cities of Rabat (center) and Tangier (north), will contribute to enhancing the competitiveness and attractiveness of the Moroccan tourism sector, in conjunction with the important recovery achieved by the sector in 2022.

The head of the regional center for tourism in the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region, Hassan Berkash, records a high demand for hotel reservations and other guesthouses in the city of Rabat during the period coinciding with the hosting of the Club World Cup.

And Berkash added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that highlighting Morocco, whether through the media, or by receiving delegations of fans from all parts of the world, will have a positive impact on tourism in the country and enhance the competitiveness of the sector.

The official in the tourism sector considers that the Kingdom’s hosting of this global football event will also be reflected in a number of professions and sectors related to tourism and will contribute to economic revitalization in the cities that host it.

Investing in the achievement of the World Cup

Morocco’s embrace of the Club World Cup comes two months after the historic participation of the Moroccan national team in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and the radiance that the Kingdom’s name knew at the global level.

The actor and expert in the tourism sector, Al-Zubair Buhouth, considers that the distinguished participation of the Atlas Lions in the World Cup competitions had an important role in promoting tourism in the Kingdom, and in highlighting the destination of Morocco at the global level.

In a statement to Sky News Arabia, Buhouth stresses that benefiting from this radiation that Morocco has enjoyed during the recent period requires work to provide direct air transport links between the Kingdom and various potential new markets.

On the other hand, the tourism expert believes that the transfer of a number of fans of clubs participating in the Club World Cup competitions to Morocco, especially Real Madrid fans, given the geographical proximity between Morocco and Spain, will contribute to more tourism and economic promotion of the Kingdom.

Buhouth points out that the photos and videos that players from different continents of the world share with their millions of followers on social media during their stay in the Kingdom will in turn contribute to enhancing the country’s tourist attractiveness.

Tourism recovery in numbers

The Ministry of Tourism has confirmed that there is a tendency to convert this global interest in Morocco into tourism revenues, highlighting that the brilliance of the Atlas Lions in the World Cup in Qatar has constituted an opportunity for the radiation of the tourism sector.