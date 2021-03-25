Morocco announced that it dismantled, today, Thursday, a cell of four individuals suspected of being linked to the terrorist organization ISIS, who were seeking “to implement terrorist plots inside the kingdom.”

The Central Office for Judicial Research said, in a statement, that it had “dismantled a terrorist cell consisting of four militants” in the city of Oujda (east) “associated with ISIS.”

He pointed out that the operation took place “thanks to the close coordination between the interests of the General Directorate of Land Monitoring and the American intelligence services.”

He explained that the four suspects, between the ages of 24 and 28, “were mobilized and assigned by one of the leaders of ISIS with the task of implementing terrorist plans inside the kingdom, targeting vital national installations, security headquarters and military barracks.”

He added that preliminary research showed that they carried out “several exploratory operations to monitor and define the sensitive targets and facilities to be targeted”, in addition to “coordinating with the aforementioned leader to provide the necessary logistical resources and support to finance their sabotage projects.”

Police seized in the house of the main suspect, white weapons, information devices, a sum of money in European currency and four passports for members of the cell, according to the same source.